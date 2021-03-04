Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee
4th March, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Ryanair is to resume flights in and out of Belfast City Airport this summer, 11 years after cutting out travel from the location. The airline will run flights to Malaga, Mallorca, Faro, Alicante, Barcelona, Ibiza, Milan Bergamo and Valencia – a move hailed by Brian Ambrose, the chief executive of the airport.

After failing to make the grade at all in 2019, Ireland has notched three places on the FT1000 – a list of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Ffyona Dawber, founder and chief executive of SV, said employee ownership ‘will drive continued innovation for clients as well as growth and long-term sustainability’

Synergy Vision moves to employee-owned model

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 15 hours ago
Financial statements filed by J2 Global Ireland show it recorded profits nearing €24 million in 2019

Irish arm of telecoms firm J2 gets €308m cash injection from US parent company

Companies Donal MacNamee 15 hours ago
Some Deliveroo riders have stopped delivering for Aldi because of the weights they are asked to transport

Aldi criticised by HSA over weight Deliveroo riders are asked to carry

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
Pat McCann, outgoing chief executive of Dalata, said 2020 was a year ‘unlike any other I have encountered during my 50-year career in the hospitality industry’

Dalata chief executive steps down as hotel group suffers €101m losses

Companies Donal MacNamee 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1