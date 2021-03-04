Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Ryanair is to resume flights in and out of Belfast City Airport this summer, 11 years after cutting out travel from the location. The airline will run flights to Malaga, Mallorca, Faro, Alicante, Barcelona, Ibiza, Milan Bergamo and Valencia – a move hailed by Brian Ambrose, the chief executive of the airport.

