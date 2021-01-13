Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Aldi will add 1,050 more employees this year to support the opening of four new Irish stores. Some 700 full-time employees and 350 temporary employees will be hired to operate new stores in Dunshaughlin, Douglas, Newbridge and Bayside, which when open will increase the German retailer’s total number of Irish locations to 149. Sales at Aldi have surged by 15.2 per cent over the past year, with more than 1.4 million households shopping at its stores.

