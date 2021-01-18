Subscribe Today
18th January, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Chartered estate agents say they are struggling to meet demand for property, according to a survey carried out by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland. A survey of 800 agents found that more than two thirds predicted property price increases in the year ahead, with 24 per cent expecting prices to remain the same and 8 per cent anticipating reductions. The average price increase in 2021 would be of the order of 4 per cent...

