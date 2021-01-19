Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Residential property prices rose on an annual basis for the first time in six months in November, new Central Statistics Office (CSO) show. The figures show that residential property prices increased by 0.2 per cent nationally in the year to November – the first annual increase since May and after a drop of as much as 0.9 per cent in August. The CSO said this compares to a decrease of 0.5 per cent in the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Fall in share-related payments to staff at Dropbox’s Irish office
The firm announced it was culling 11 per cent of its workforce in order to weather tough economic conditions
Aryzta needs cash buffer against risky US sell-off, warn brokers
Analysts say Covid-19 could halt the sale of American holdings which are key to the Irish-Swiss food giant’s survival
General Electric moves $710m into Irish division
Dutch subsidiaries of US giant bought large tranche of shares in GE Treasury Services Industrial Ireland