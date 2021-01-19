Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post
19th January, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Residential property prices rose on an annual basis for the first time in six months in November, new Central Statistics Office (CSO) show. The figures show that residential property prices increased by 0.2 per cent nationally in the year to November – the first annual increase since May and after a drop of as much as 0.9 per cent in August. The CSO said this compares to a decrease of 0.5 per cent in the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 1 day ago
Last week, Dropbox announced it was cutting its workforce by 11 per cent

Fall in share-related payments to staff at Dropbox’s Irish office

Companies Barry J Whyte 2 days ago
Aryzta has pinned its turnaround plan on exiting the US, which accounts for about 40 per cent of revenues

Aryzta needs cash buffer against risky US sell-off, warn brokers

Companies Ian Guider 2 days ago
GE uses the Irish company to manage several billion in assets, the most recently filed set of accounts shows

General Electric moves $710m into Irish division

Companies Barry J Whyte 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1