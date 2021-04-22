Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Property transactions rose 12 per cent in the first quarter of 2021. So far this year €4.2 billion of transactions, involving 13,100 properties, were recorded by the property price register, produced by the Property Services Regulatory Authority. The figures indicate Covid-19 did not majorly disrupt property transactions.

The government announced 29 projects will receive €95 million over the next three years through the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund. The fund has €500 million of investment money allocated...