Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
22nd April, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Property transactions rose 12 per cent in the first quarter of 2021. So far this year €4.2 billion of transactions, involving 13,100 properties, were recorded by the property price register, produced by the Property Services Regulatory Authority. The figures indicate Covid-19 did not majorly disrupt property transactions.

The government announced 29 projects will receive €95 million over the next three years through the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund. The fund has €500 million of investment money allocated...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Carphone Warehouse has 80 Irish stores. Picture: Getty

Carphone Warehouse to shut all Irish stores

Companies Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Kerrygold has grown into Ireland’s only food brand with annual sales in excess of €1 billion. Picture: Getty

Ornua records 50% increase in profits despite US tariffs on Irish butter

Companies Lorcan Allen 1 day ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Donal MacNamee 2 days ago
Hugh Cooney, chief executive of Bleeperbike, said the company hoped to launch a subscription model in early May. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Bleeperbike plans move into e-scooter market after €600k investment

Companies Donal MacNamee 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1