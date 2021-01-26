Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Lidl Ireland is to create 1,200 jobs over the next year. The positions will be in a range of operational and office-based roles in stores, regional distribution centres and its head office in the capital. The company intends to open six new outlets on the island of Ireland this year and rebuild seven of its existing stores. The German supermarket chain already has 168 stores in Ireland, as well as three regional distribution centres, and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The Capital Group increases stake in Ryanair to 10.17%
Overall value of investment firm’s stake has fallen due to the airline’s share price slipping since December
Analysis: Kerry Group split may not be as easy as it looks
A co-op move to take over the consumer foods division is expected within weeks but while it seems like a win-win for all involved, much work is needed to make it happen