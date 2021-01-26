Subscribe Today
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post
26th January, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Lidl Ireland is to create 1,200 jobs over the next year. The positions will be in a range of operational and office-based roles in stores, regional distribution centres and its head office in the capital. The company intends to open six new outlets on the island of Ireland this year and rebuild seven of its existing stores. The German supermarket chain already has 168 stores in Ireland, as well as three regional distribution centres, and...

Business Post
Business Post

