Out of Office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
BioNTech and Pfizer said they had raised their production target for 2020 to 2.5 billion doses of their Covid-19 vaccine, an increase of about one quarter from their earlier estimate. They also said they were readying a version of the shot that can be stored in refrigerators. BioNTech said it expected €9.8 billion in revenue from the supply contracts signed already, which amount to 1.4 billion doses.
The Central Bank said up to €5...
ICG executives benefit from €3.5m in share-based payments
Last week, executives at Irish Ferries’ parent company sold shares vested to them in a 2018 incentive scheme
Dalata founder to help furniture search engine to reach ‘the next level’
Hotel boss Pat McCann joins the board of Ufurnish as the firm closes a multimillion pound investment round
Kingspan chief ‘drove’ lobbying against combustible cladding ban after Grenfell tragedy
Inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire in which 72 people died hears company did its ‘best to ensure that science was secretly perverted for financial gain’
Enterpryze to hire 100 as it launches SME platform in Ireland and the UK
Software provider has said that SMEs can avail of its invoicing and payments services ‘for free, for life’