Out of Office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

BioNTech and Pfizer said they had raised their production target for 2020 to 2.5 billion doses of their Covid-19 vaccine, an increase of about one quarter from their earlier estimate. They also said they were readying a version of the shot that can be stored in refrigerators. BioNTech said it expected €9.8 billion in revenue from the supply contracts signed already, which amount to 1.4 billion doses.

