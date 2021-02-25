Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Grafton Group, the Irish builders’ merchants and DIY group, reported a dip in profits and revenues for the year to the end of December but said today it is a “stronger, more resilient business” than it was prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sales in its Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden business are up 41 per cent so far this year. The company said its group revenue from continuing operations fell by 6.1...