Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Grafton Group, the Irish builders’ merchants and DIY group, reported a dip in profits and revenues for the year to the end of December but said today it is a “stronger, more resilient business” than it was prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sales in its Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden business are up 41 per cent so far this year. The company said its group revenue from continuing operations fell by 6.1...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
IDA plans media campaign in Europe ahead of steep decline in FDI projects
The agency has sought the services of a public relations firm to secure glowing reviews of ‘Ireland's pro-business proposition’ in outlets such as Sky News, Reuters, Bloomberg, BBC, The Guardian, The FT and Le Monde
NDRC trying to encourage a broader range of start-ups
‘Virtual masterclass’ being started to encourage further interest in start-ups in both urban and rural Ireland