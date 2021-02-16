Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The GAA has reported record losses of €34.1m for 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit the sporting body hard. Central revenues at the GAA plummeted by €45.2m last year, while Central Council income at €31m hit an almost twenty year low. The €34.1m in losses were comprised mainly of Central Council (€15.6m) and Croke Park stadium (€10.2m). Association finance director Ger Mulryan said the GAA would be “knocking on the government’s door” in order to...
