Out of Office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The share price for Deliveroo sank by 31 per cent during the delivery start-up’s London market debut, one of the steepest trading debut falls for a major company on the market for years. As of 8:21am in London, Deliveroo stock was trading at £2.92 a share, which was the bottom end of an initial range. The food delivery company had already, amid market volatility and pressure arising from an investor revolt, slashed its listing price...
