Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
8th July, 2021
Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, said the government would seek to put in place primary legislation followed by regulation to ensure a “solid legal grounding” for the reopening of indoor hospitality. He said the government would have a plan in place by July 19 around the resumption of indoor dining, but did not say when the reopening would take place. Separately, a bid by the Restaurants Association of Ireland to challenge “irrational” regulations permitting indoor dining...

