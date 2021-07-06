Subscribe Today
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
6th July, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Dalata Hotel Group said that trade at its hotels improved in the second quarter of this year as non-essential customers were allowed to return to hotels throughout May and June. In a trading update, the group, which owns the Maldron and Clayton hotels, said that occupancy levels for the second quarter were 24 per cent in Dublin, 32 per cent in regional Ireland and 30 per cent in the UK.

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, said he...

Currency
