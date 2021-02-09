Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The government has announced funding of €160 million in additional supports for businesses affected by Covid-19. Some €60 million of the money will go to businesses which have been unable to access government funding until now, as part of the Covid-19 Business Aid Scheme (CBAS). Wholesalers, caterers and event suppliers that are down 75 per cent or more in turnover will be able to avail of this funding. The new scheme will offer a grant...