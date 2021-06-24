Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Ireland will need to build more than 200,0000 homes over the next three years to meet housing demand, a report from Davy said. The buildings will be needed to keep up with population growth, as the number of people in Ireland has increased by 240,000, Davy’s chief economist said. There will be an additional demand for 30,000 new housing units every year as older units become obsolete, the report said.

