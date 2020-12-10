Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Pharmaceutical company MSD has announced the building of a new research facility in Dunboyne, Co Meath, creating 240 jobs. The drug firm, known in the US as Merck, is building the facility next to a biologics plant it acquired in August. MSD, which currently employs 2,700 workers in Ireland, plans to complete construction of the new buildings and begin production in 2023.

Home ownership rates have fallen substantially since before the 2008 financial crisis while the...