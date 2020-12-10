Subscribe Today
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post
10th December, 2020
Pharmaceutical company MSD has announced the building of a new research facility in Dunboyne, Co Meath, creating 240 jobs. The drug firm, known in the US as Merck, is building the facility next to a biologics plant it acquired in August. MSD, which currently employs 2,700 workers in Ireland, plans to complete construction of the new buildings and begin production in 2023.

