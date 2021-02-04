Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
LetsGetChecked, the Dublin-based consumer healthcare company, is to open its new Dublin laboratory today as it scales up its European operations. The lab, which is located in Calmount Business Park in Dublin, will initially be used to facilitate the provision of Covid-19 testing in Ireland and 19 markets across Europe. As well as Covid-19 testing, the company provides tests for general health, specific health tests for men and women's health and sexual health tests. Late...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Co-founder of Nephin Whiskey steps down amid boardroom battle
Resignation confirmed in filing to the Companies Registration Office
Comment: GameStop saga highlights problem of boards’ reliance on stock prices
A new model of corporate governance that depends on human, board-level judgement is clearly needed