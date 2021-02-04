Subscribe Today
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post
4th February, 2021
date 2021-02-04

LetsGetChecked, the Dublin-based consumer healthcare company, is to open its new Dublin laboratory today as it scales up its European operations. The lab, which is located in Calmount Business Park in Dublin, will initially be used to facilitate the provision of Covid-19 testing in Ireland and 19 markets across Europe. As well as Covid-19 testing, the company provides tests for general health, specific health tests for men and women's health and sexual health tests. Late...

