Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said US corporate tax proposals were a matter of concern for small and medium countries like Ireland. Donohoe said he would be “standing right behind” Ireland’s 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate during talks with the OECD, which are aimed at combating worldwide tax avoidance. But he warned that US President Joe Biden’s proposals for a 21 per cent flat tax on all foreign declared earnings by US companies could have...