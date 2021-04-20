Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
20th April, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said US corporate tax proposals were a matter of concern for small and medium countries like Ireland. Donohoe said he would be “standing right behind” Ireland’s 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate during talks with the OECD, which are aimed at combating worldwide tax avoidance. But he warned that US President Joe Biden’s proposals for a 21 per cent flat tax on all foreign declared earnings by US companies could have...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Hugh Cooney, chief executive of Bleeperbike, said the company hoped to launch a subscription model in early May. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Bleeperbike plans move into e-scooter market after €600k investment

Companies Donal MacNamee 9 hours ago
Glanbia Ireland has been granted planning permission to build a new continental cheese plant in Co Kilkenny. Picture: Getty

High Court rules against An Taisce’s legal challenge to Glanbia cheese plant

Companies Lorcan Allen 13 hours ago
Thomas Hunter McGowan, the Kerry Co-op chief executive, told a meeting of the company’s board that the talks had failed because the co-op’s offer was too low

€700m Kerry dairy deal ‘fell through over funding concerns’

Companies Lorcan Allen 3 days ago
“On the acquisition front, we contracted in excess of €80 million in the first 90 days of this year: Mel Sutcliffe

Quanta acquires 82-acre data centre site in Dublin

Companies Róisín Burke 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1