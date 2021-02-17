Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Fresh produce company Total Produce saw its share prices jump 26 per cent after it was announced that it will combine with the Dole Food Company and move its listings from Dublin and London to the US. Total Produce agreed to buy a 45 per cent stake in Dole Food Company, one of the world's largest fresh fruit and vegetable companies, for €300 million in 2018. The combined company, operating under the Dole brand, will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Kerry Group reports 11.7% fall in profits for 2020
The food company feels impact of Covid-19 as it confirms it will review its dairy-related operations in Ireland and UK
NearForm gets ‘strategic investment’ to expand in Europe and America
Columbia Capital has invested in the Waterford-based technology firm which developed the Covid Tracker app