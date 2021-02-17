Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Fresh produce company Total Produce saw its share prices jump 26 per cent after it was announced that it will combine with the Dole Food Company and move its listings from Dublin and London to the US. Total Produce agreed to buy a 45 per cent stake in Dole Food Company, one of the world's largest fresh fruit and vegetable companies, for €300 million in 2018. The combined company, operating under the Dole brand, will...