Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Ryanair has reduced its loss expectation for 2021. The airline expects to lose between €800 million and €850 million, down from an expected €950 million deficit. No explanation was given for the improved outlook. Passenger numbers have not recovered due to slow vaccine roll-outs.

Activity rose in the services sector in Ireland last month, according to the AIB Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). The PMI suggested exports and growth in new business were behind the...