Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post
3rd February, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The Covid-adjusted rate of unemployment rose to 25 per cent in January, up from 19.4 per cent in December, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The CSO said that the traditional measure of unemployment remained unchanged at 5.8 per cent last month. The rate of unemployment was 15.7 per cent among 15-24 year olds and 4.6 per cent among 25-74 year olds.

Services sector activity contracted last month at the sharpest rate since...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘The real story is not who lost or made money in a series of stock trades, it is that the prevailing model of modern corporate governance is on the brink of a seismic change.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: GameStop saga highlights problem of boards’ reliance on stock prices

Companies Faith Stevelman 1 day ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 1 day ago
Despite the disruption to its business, Ryanair had €3.5 billion cash on hand at the end of December compared to €4.5 billion three months earlier. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Key takeaways from Ryanair’s trading update

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 2 days ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1