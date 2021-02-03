Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The Covid-adjusted rate of unemployment rose to 25 per cent in January, up from 19.4 per cent in December, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The CSO said that the traditional measure of unemployment remained unchanged at 5.8 per cent last month. The rate of unemployment was 15.7 per cent among 15-24 year olds and 4.6 per cent among 25-74 year olds.

