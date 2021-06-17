Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The Restaurants Association of Ireland applied to the High Court for leave to challenge distinctions made by the state between indoor dining in non-hotel commercial restaurants and indoor dining in hotels. The association said the differentiation drawn between the two forms of dining should be quashed on the basis of “irrationality, lack of proportionality and unjustifiable interference” with restaurateurs’ property and economic rights. Under the government’s Covid-19 guidelines, restaurants that can’t offer outdoor dining are...