Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
15th April, 2021
Residential property prices increased 3 per cent in February compared to the same time last year, figures from the Central Statistics Office show. The price increase was largest outside Dublin where the house prices rose by 4.3 per cent and apartments were up 9.6 per cent.

The Low Pay Commission has been asked to begin investigating how Ireland can pay a living wage to workers. The living wage is currently €12.30 an hour while the minimum...

