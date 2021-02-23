Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Enterprise Ireland invested more than €48 million in Irish start-ups last year – the highest level of funding that the state agency has awarded to early-stage companies. The increase in funding was due to the introduction of the Covid-19 Sustaining Enterprise Fund and an increase in follow-on investments to help so-called high-potential start-ups. Enterprise Ireland supported 125 new start-up companies in 2020, which almost matches the 127 businesses which secured investment in 2019.
Microchip Technology is investing...
IDA plans media campaign in Europe ahead of steep decline in FDI projects
The agency has sought the services of a public relations firm to secure glowing reviews of ‘Ireland's pro-business proposition’ in outlets such as Sky News, Reuters, Bloomberg, BBC, The Guardian, The FT and Le Monde
NDRC trying to encourage a broader range of start-ups
‘Virtual masterclass’ being started to encourage further interest in start-ups in both urban and rural Ireland
Kingspan hired law firm for review ahead of Grenfell fire inquiry criticism
Details of a review by Eversheds Sutherland are contained in the building materials giant’s preliminary financial results for 2020