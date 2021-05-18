Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
18th May, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Service revenue at Vodafone Ireland declined by 3.8 per cent to €197 million in the fourth quarter of last year, which it said was the result of reduced roaming and visitor revenues due to the pandemic. The company’s parent recorded a 1.2 per cent decline in full-year adjusted earnings. The Vodafone group posted earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of €14.4 billion for the year.

The European Commission announced new plans...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Aer Lingus confirmed to staff this week it would emerge as a smaller company from the pandemic. Picture: NurPhoto/PA Images

Aer Lingus to close Shannon airport base

Companies Lorcan Allen 7 hours ago
Commercial rates relief, tax relief and access to loans were among the measures suggested to aid SME recovery. Picture: Sam Boal/Rolling News

43% of small businesses still require wage subsidy scheme, Acca says

Companies Eva Short 7 hours ago
Jack Dorsey, the Twitter chief executive, is the founder of Square, the payments technology company. Picture: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Square picks Ireland for its first full product launch

Companies Emmet Ryan 7 hours ago
Donal Murphy and Kevin Lucey, DCC’s chief executive and chief financial officer

Former London-based investment banker to take over as DCC chair

Companies Lorcan Allen 14 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1