Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Service revenue at Vodafone Ireland declined by 3.8 per cent to €197 million in the fourth quarter of last year, which it said was the result of reduced roaming and visitor revenues due to the pandemic. The company’s parent recorded a 1.2 per cent decline in full-year adjusted earnings. The Vodafone group posted earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of €14.4 billion for the year.
The European Commission announced new plans...
Related Stories
Aer Lingus to close Shannon airport base
Some 81 cabin crew jobs will be lost due to the decision, while 45 ground staff at Shannon will also continue to be laid off
43% of small businesses still require wage subsidy scheme, Acca says
Research gathered by Grant Thornton and the Irish wing of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants indicated that SMEs may require tax relief and commercial rates relief to recover post-pandemic
Square picks Ireland for its first full product launch
The US payments technology company, founded by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, says it wants to tap into the Irish entrepreneurial spirit
Former London-based investment banker to take over as DCC chair
Mark Breuer, who has served as vice chair of global M&A with JP Morgan, will take up his new role in July with the energy, services and healthcare group