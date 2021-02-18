Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Communications company BT is creating more than 70 Irish jobs as it prepares to open its new Dublin-based procurement arm, BT Sourced, in April. BT already employs more than 650 people in Ireland. BT Sourced is a new, standalone procurement company within the BT Group. The new jobs will be based at BT Sourced’s Grand Canal Plaza headquarters in Dublin city centre. They range across a number of procurement management disciplines including IT, networks, connectivity...
