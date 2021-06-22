Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Lynne Embleton, the chief executive of Aer Lingus, said the airline’s retail losses from Covid-19 came to around €1 billion. She said the company was continuing to lose €1 million a day as a result of the loss of overseas travel, and added that the “swing between generating cash and burning cash” meant its losses over the last 16 months totalled around €1 billion. “No company can sustain €1 billion of damage,” she told the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Induction Healthcare in €30 million Australian medtech deal
The move will significantly strengthen the market position of British firm Induction Healthcare, in which the businessman is a key shareholder
Post-surgery bra maker raises half a million from US university
Irish bamboo underwear producer Theya Healthcare will use the latest funding to accelerate its expansion in the US and elsewhere
Luke O’Neill joins Open Orphan spin-off ahead of pharma firm’s IPO
Ambitions are high for Poolbeg Pharma, which will develop drugs to fight infectious diseases
Primeline launches new alcoholic drinks division after €1m investment
Distribution and marketing firm’s Bevella unit will focus on bringing new alcohol brands to the Irish market