Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Lynne Embleton, the chief executive of Aer Lingus, said the airline’s retail losses from Covid-19 came to around €1 billion. She said the company was continuing to lose €1 million a day as a result of the loss of overseas travel, and added that the “swing between generating cash and burning cash” meant its losses over the last 16 months totalled around €1 billion. “No company can sustain €1 billion of damage,” she told the...