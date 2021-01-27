Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Financial and administrative services group Alter Domus has announced 100 new jobs at its Cork offices. The company operates a European hub for global private debt, private equity, real estate and infrastructure investors supporting over €1 trillion in assets. Alter Domus, which also has an office in Dublin, increased its Irish workforce from 100 to 180 people in 2020. The company is investing in a new site at Cork Airport Business Park to facilitate the expansion.

