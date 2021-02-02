Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Microsoft is to create 200 jobs in Dublin over the next four months. The technology company is expanding its digital sales team which already employs 1,000 people in Ireland. Among the new positions are sales representatives, technical sales specialists, cloud solution architects, account executives and sales managers. All the new roles will bring to 2,800 the numbers employed by Microsoft in Ireland.

The net worth of Irish households rose to an all-time high of €831 billion...