Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post
2nd February, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Microsoft is to create 200 jobs in Dublin over the next four months. The technology company is expanding its digital sales team which already employs 1,000 people in Ireland. Among the new positions are sales representatives, technical sales specialists, cloud solution architects, account executives and sales managers. All the new roles will bring to 2,800 the numbers employed by Microsoft in Ireland.

The net worth of Irish households rose to an all-time high of €831 billion...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘The real story is not who lost or made money in a series of stock trades, it is that the prevailing model of modern corporate governance is on the brink of a seismic change.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: GameStop saga highlights problem of boards’ reliance on stock prices

Companies Faith Stevelman 3 hours ago
Despite the disruption to its business, Ryanair had €3.5 billion cash on hand at the end of December compared to €4.5 billion three months earlier. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Key takeaways from Ryanair’s trading update

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 1 day ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 1 day ago
Ryan Williams, director at Connected Health: ‘We think about what older people can get that’s not physical care that can help them stay independent.‘ Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Using tech to connect with the elderly for better care at home

Companies Emmet Ryan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1