Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Microsoft is to create 200 jobs in Dublin over the next four months. The technology company is expanding its digital sales team which already employs 1,000 people in Ireland. Among the new positions are sales representatives, technical sales specialists, cloud solution architects, account executives and sales managers. All the new roles will bring to 2,800 the numbers employed by Microsoft in Ireland.
The net worth of Irish households rose to an all-time high of €831 billion...
Comment: GameStop saga highlights problem of boards’ reliance on stock prices
A new model of corporate governance that depends on human, board-level judgement is clearly needed
Key takeaways from Ryanair’s trading update
Pandemic continues to hit airline’s financial performance but a lack of cash is not an immediate problem
Using tech to connect with the elderly for better care at home
Connected Health, which aims to empower older people to stay in their own homes, has grown its workforce to over 1,000 since the start of the pandemic