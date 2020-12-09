Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Kennedy Wilson has announced two new Dublin construction contracts at Coopers Cross and the Grange. Taking into account units recently launched and nearing completion at Clancy Quay, the global property company said it will deliver more than 1,000 new multifamily units to the Dublin market by 2023. This will increase its Irish portfolio to about 3,300 units. Construction firm John Sisk & Son has been hired to build 472 multifamily units at the site at...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Requests for personal data putting professionals off applying for roles
Almost two thirds of workers think asking a job applicant their age would discourage applications, according to a report
Finance minister to meet banking union over AIB staff cull
Some 1,500 more job losses add to concern over possible departure of Ulster Bank
Dublin data firm joins online learning firm to explore new markets
Dublin-based Talivest and Australia’s Go1 set to move into Britain, Ireland and Australia, as digital learning surges by 74 per cent
Rugby star Robbie Henshaw sees firm’s accumulated profits top €1m
Promotions company Robton Limited, run by Henshaw and his father Tony, is seeing comfortable organic growth