Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Kennedy Wilson has announced two new Dublin construction contracts at Coopers Cross and the Grange. Taking into account units recently launched and nearing completion at Clancy Quay, the global property company said it will deliver more than 1,000 new multifamily units to the Dublin market by 2023. This will increase its Irish portfolio to about 3,300 units. Construction firm John Sisk & Son has been hired to build 472 multifamily units at the site at...