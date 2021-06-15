Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
15th June, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Revenue published its list of tax defaulters for the first quarter of 2021. Among those listed was James Joseph Daly, trading as Any Gear, a motor vehicle dealer in Co Offaly, who faced a Revenue bill of more than €11.7 million. This amount constituted €4.58 million in undeclared income tax and Vat, €2.55 million of interest and a penalty of nearly €4.58 million. Ohshima Ireland Limited, a precision metal component manufacturer based in Santry in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Some 88 per cent of companies said they had a clear picture of the challenges they face today, but only 6 per cent were completely confident in their ability to foresee and respond to future disruptions. Picture: Getty

Companies have adopted shorter-term planning since pandemic, survey finds

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 5 hours ago
Nicholas Wickham, a Watford-based businessman, said security consultants could not guarentee his safety in Ireland while requesting the deferral of proceedings so that he may shore up the €142,617 required to pay his outstanding debts. Picture: Getty

Irish Gold Bullion boss fails to block wind-up of company after death threat claims

Legal Eva Short 5 hours ago
Peter Foley, chief executive of LetsGetChecked, the Dublin-based health testing company which joined the handful of Irish start-ups with a valuation of more than €1 billion after its latest funding round. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Ian Guider: G7 edict is a chance for Ireland to change course and develop some global champions of our own

Companies Ian Guider 2 days ago
Staycity opened a 299-room hotel and short stay apartment property in Heidelberg near the railway station in the German city.

Staycity expands in France and Germany in post pandemic push

Companies Róisín Burke 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1