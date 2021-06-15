Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Revenue published its list of tax defaulters for the first quarter of 2021. Among those listed was James Joseph Daly, trading as Any Gear, a motor vehicle dealer in Co Offaly, who faced a Revenue bill of more than €11.7 million. This amount constituted €4.58 million in undeclared income tax and Vat, €2.55 million of interest and a penalty of nearly €4.58 million. Ohshima Ireland Limited, a precision metal component manufacturer based in Santry in...