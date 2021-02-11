Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

KBC Bank Ireland has reported a net loss of €48 million after tax and impairment for the year to the end of December 2020. This compares to net profits of €32.3 million after tax and impairments for 2019, which in turn was down from €162 million a year earlier. The bank said it had granted a total of 6,843 payment breaks on mortgages and loans for personal and SME customers. At the end of the...