Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Aer Lingus and Iberia owner International Airlines Group (IAG) has agreed a deal to buy Spain's Air Europa for €500 million. The amount is a significant reduction on the original figure of €1 billion agreed by both parties prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The terms of the amended deal mean Iberia, which is purchasing Air Europa on behalf of IAG, will defer payment of the €500 million until the sixth anniversary of the deal’s completion....