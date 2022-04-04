Subscribe Today
Out of Office: Workday to create 1,000 jobs; Musk snaps up $3bn Twitter stake

Cónal Thomas
Eva Short

4th April, 2022
Workday, the Finance and HR cloud-based software developer, announced it is to create 1,000 new jobs in Dublin. The new roles are to come on stream over the next two years at the firm's European headquarters. The company also said it is to build a new European headquarters in Grangegorman, Dublin in order to house its growing workforce.

Digicel Group said it is considering legal options after Papua New Guinea imposed a tax of...

