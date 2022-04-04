Out of Office: Workday to create 1,000 jobs; Musk snaps up $3bn Twitter stake
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Workday, the Finance and HR cloud-based software developer, announced it is to create 1,000 new jobs in Dublin. The new roles are to come on stream over the next two years at the firm's European headquarters. The company also said it is to build a new European headquarters in Grangegorman, Dublin in order to house its growing workforce.
Digicel Group said it is considering legal options after Papua New Guinea imposed a tax of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Kerry Group suspends operations in Russia
The company said it is ‘horrified’ at the escalation of the humanitarian crisis
Irish grocery start-up Buymie raises €380,000 in additional funding
Keith Weed, who served as chief marketing officer of Unilever until his retirement in 2019, is among those to pour money into the recent investment round
‘Restructuring wave’ due to hit Ireland in next 18 months, analysts warn
PwC points to increased business failure rates in the first three months of 2022 as indicative of a possible acceleration in insolvencies that will continue into next year
Almost a fifth of Irish consumers have bought cryptocurrency assets
The average age of a crypto investor in Ireland is 36 years old, according to a new study by US cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Payments