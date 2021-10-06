Out of Office: Unemployment rate falls; IMF says inflation spike will end in mid 2022
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The unemployment rate fell to its lowest since the Covid-19 pandemic began, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO). In September 10 per cent of the workforce were out of work. The figure also includes those in receipt of state Covid-19 supports. The number further fell to 6.5 per cent when Covid-19 support recipients were excluded. Just over 101,000 people were on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, the Department of Social Protection said.
The International...
