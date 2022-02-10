Out of Office: Twitter results fail to meet analyst expectations; Lego to open first Irish store

Twitter failed to meet analyst expectations across the board in its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings, revenue and user growth were all slightly weaker than had been anticipated, with revenue totalling $1.57 billion, below the $1.58 billion forecast. Its user numbers as of the end of the last year totalled 217 million, below the expected 218.6 million. Ned Segal, chief financial officer at Twitter, suggested however that the company was still...