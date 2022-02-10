Out of Office: Twitter results fail to meet analyst expectations; Lego to open first Irish store
Twitter failed to meet analyst expectations across the board in its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings, revenue and user growth were all slightly weaker than had been anticipated, with revenue totalling $1.57 billion, below the $1.58 billion forecast. Its user numbers as of the end of the last year totalled 217 million, below the expected 218.6 million. Ned Segal, chief financial officer at Twitter, suggested however that the company was still...
Irish Distillers sees record sales of Jameson whiskey
The company sold 5.8 million cases of Jameson whiskey in the first six months of its financial year up to December 2021
Aldi agrees new two-year deal with Velo Coffee Roasters
Half a million bags of coffee will be supplied to the supermarket chain over the next two years by the Cork firm
Smurfit Kappa earnings top €1.7bn as it hikes shareholder dividend by 10%
Analysts at Davy praised the Group’s ‘incredible resilience’ in navigating a quarter of ‘unprecedented energy volatility and supply chain challenges’
Center Parcs chief executive to step down after more than 20 years in role
Martin Dalby will move into the position of non-executive chairman of the upmarket holiday village operator, which is reportedly preparing for a billion-pound auction of the business