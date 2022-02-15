Subscribe Today
Out of Office: Telus to create 300 new jobs; Tayto Park set for rebrand

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
15th February, 2022
Out of Office: Telus to create 300 new jobs; Tayto Park set for rebrand
All the business news you need to know in one place

Telus International Ireland, the provider of customer service and IT solutions, is to hire 300 new staff over the next year. The new jobs will be at Telus sites in Cork, Mayo and Dublin and in the areas of customer support, cloud infrastructure and AI. Remote, hybrid and onsite working options are available for the roles.

Ireland's first ever frictionless store, Market x Flutter, opened today at Flutter Entertainment's global headquarters in Clonskeagh in...

