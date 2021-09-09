Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of office: Suez Canal briefly blocked again and price inflation reaches 10-year high

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
9th September, 2021
Out of office: Suez Canal briefly blocked again and price inflation reaches 10-year high

The Suez Canal was briefly blocked again, according to local media reports. A giant container ran aground on Thursday, the publication The National reported, prompting authorities to briefly suspend traffic in the international waterway before it was refloated. “It was a minor traffic issue that was resolved in less than an hour,” a senior Suez Canal official told the publication. It has been a little more than six months since the canal, a main artery...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The move will help Amazon avoid delays or extra charges due to Brexit trading arrangements, and will bring its Irish workforce to 5,000 people by 2022

Amazon finally confirms reports it will open Irish fulfilment centre

Companies Donal MacNamee 9 hours ago
Cairn Homes is in a strong position as the economy reopens and construction sector recovers

Cairn Homes reports 86 per cent increase in gross profits

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 10 hours ago
Colum O\&#039;Sullivan, the co-founder, Cully &amp; Sully and a director at Hain Celestial Ireland. Picture: Maura O’Sullivan

Sales climb steadily at Cully & Sully owner as pandemic leaves firm untouched

Companies Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Philip O’Doherty, the E&amp;I chief executive, founded the company in 1986. Picture: Declan Doherty

E&I Engineering acquired by Vertiv in deal worth up to $2bn

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1