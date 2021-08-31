Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of Office: State’s Bank of Ireland stake dips further; Irish population tops 5 million

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
31st August, 2021
Out of Office: State’s Bank of Ireland stake dips further; Irish population tops 5 million

The state’s stake in Bank of Ireland fell below 12 per cent as the government continued to reduce the percentage of voting rights it holds in the bank through the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund. The fund, which holds the stake in Bank of Ireland on behalf of Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, dropped its holding down to 11.97 per cent, according to a stock exchange disclosure. It comes two months after Donohoe said he...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Analog Devices said uncertainties associated with Covid-19 could cause ‘further disruptions’ to its supply chain. Picture: Brian Gavin

Analog’s Irish unit transfers €176m to offshore companies as sales top €4bn

Companies Donal MacNamee 9 hours ago
Catherine Martin, the Minister for Media, had to examine the merger deal due to the presence of Yahoo and Apollo subsidiaries in Ireland

Martin approves major media deal in which Verizon disposes of Yahoo, Techcrunch and AOL

Companies Róisín Burke 12 hours ago
The planned closure comes just two months after News UK and Ireland received approval to acquire the plant from Smurfit Kappa. Picture: Getty

Staff ‘deeply shocked’ after News Corp signals closure of Kells print plant

Companies Donal MacNamee 12 hours ago
Barry Williams, managing director at Poundland and Dealz, said the investment will create jobs across the country

Dealz to invest €20m in store expansion across the country

Companies Eva Short 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1