Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of Office: State inches towards tax deal and Facebook gets back online

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
5th October, 2021
Out of Office: State inches towards tax deal and Facebook gets back online

The Irish government moved closer to signing a landmark agreement on the global corporate tax rate after the words “at least” were removed from a draft of the text in relation to a proposed new rate of 15 per cent. This newspaper, and others, reported that the wording had been changed after intense diplomacy from the Irish government over recent weeks. Bruno Le Marie, the French economy minister, said Ireland’s position on the rate of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Michael Storan and Ryan McErlane, co founders of Dataships

Dataships aims to raise $15 million in Series A funding

Companies Emmet Ryan 1 day ago
The Dairy Milk chocolate bar is the market leader in both Ireland and Britain. Picture: Getty

Cadbury’s Irish division pays sweet €100m dividend

Companies Lorcan Allen 1 day ago
Ryanair has linked up with Trinity College Dublin as part of a project to investigate more sustainable fuel options. The move is part of the airline’s bid to operate one in eight flights on sustainable fuels by 2030

Electric planes ‘not viable for airlines’ within next 15 years

Companies Killian Woods 2 days ago
As Movidius was being established by Moloney and Mitchell, it secured more than $85 million in investment over several years to develop advanced vision-processing systems for Google and FLIR Systems, a night-vision equipment designer

Movidius records profit for second year in a row

Companies Killian Woods 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1