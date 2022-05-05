Out of Office: Shell reports record profits; AIB to hire hundreds of temporary staff

Shell, the oil company, reported record first-quarter profits of $9.13 billion, boosted by rising oil and gas prices, significant refining profits and healthy performance of its trading division. Many energy companies, including BP and TotalEnergies, have profited massively from the commodity price volatility caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24. This quarter’s profits were the highest since 2008 even after the company wrote down $3.9 billion post-tax as a result of...