Out of office: SEC chief calls for crypto regulation and trial of Elizabeth Holmes begins in California

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
1st September, 2021
Gary Gensler, chairman of the US’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that cryptocurrency platforms must embrace regulation lest they risk losing public trust. Speaking to the Financial Times, Gensler said: “At about $2 trillion of value worldwide, [the crypto market is] at the level and the nature that if it’s going to have any relevance five and te years from now, it's going to be within a public policy framework.” Gensler took the top...

