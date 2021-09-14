Out of Office: Ryanair flags Dublin training centre; UK delays post-Brexit trade controls
The majority of workers who were given a Covid wage subsidy from an employer that then topped up those payments ended last year with a tax liability, new research showed. An analysis of 500 people whose employer availed of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) found an average tax bill owed of €1,000. Some 75 per cent of people who were on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment owed tax, while 86 per cent of those who...
Company watch: As profits double in one year, Cairn positions itself to become a ‘national housebuilder’
The construction company’s interim results reveal operating profit of €11.7 million in the first half of the year, while several large housing developments are on the way in Cork, Kilkenny and Galway
Norges Bank takes 3 per cent stake in Dalata as hotel group bounces back
The hotel group had a recent share price slump but is now benefiting from loosening of pandemic restrictions
Glass bottle king Coulson resigns as director of Yeoman
The billionaire financier remains a major shareholder of the Luxembourg parent firm, but ends 33-year stint of directing the Irish arm
Telstra pushes on with Digicel Pacific buyout plan
The Australian state and telco Telstra have moved to buy the business in order to prevent it falling into the hands of Chinese interests