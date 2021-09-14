Out of Office: Ryanair flags Dublin training centre; UK delays post-Brexit trade controls

The majority of workers who were given a Covid wage subsidy from an employer that then topped up those payments ended last year with a tax liability, new research showed. An analysis of 500 people whose employer availed of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) found an average tax bill owed of €1,000. Some 75 per cent of people who were on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment owed tax, while 86 per cent of those who...