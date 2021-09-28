Subscribe Today
Out of Office: Ryanair back to pre-Covid levels in Cork; Dalata’s jobs announcement

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
28th September, 2021
Out of Office: Ryanair back to pre-Covid levels in Cork; Dalata’s jobs announcement

Ryanair said it would restore all pre-Covid flights from Cork Airport from next summer, as well as announcing plans to add services to Birmingham and Edinburgh from December. The airline confirmed that it planned to restore its two-aircraft base in Cork after agreeing terms on charges with DAA, the state airport company.

Dalata, the Irish hotel group, announced plans to create almost 600 jobs across its Maldron and Clayton brands in Ireland and...

