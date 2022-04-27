Out of Office: Russia halts gas supply to Bulgaria and Poland; Google results fall short for first time during pandemic

Gazprom, the Russian gas giant, retaliated against Bulgaria and Poland by shutting off its gas supplies after both Eastern European states refused President Vladimir Putin’s demand that all Russian gas be paid for in roubles. The move has been dubbed Russia’s harshest retaliatory action to date to various international sanctions it has been put under due to its continued invasion of Ukraine. The move was sharply criticised by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the...