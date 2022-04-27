Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of Office: Russia halts gas supply to Bulgaria and Poland; Google results fall short for first time during pandemic

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
27th April, 2022
Out of Office: Russia halts gas supply to Bulgaria and Poland; Google results fall short for first time during pandemic
All the business news you need to know in one place

Gazprom, the Russian gas giant, retaliated against Bulgaria and Poland by shutting off its gas supplies after both Eastern European states refused President Vladimir Putin’s demand that all Russian gas be paid for in roubles. The move has been dubbed Russia’s harshest retaliatory action to date to various international sanctions it has been put under due to its continued invasion of Ukraine. The move was sharply criticised by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Penneys to hike prices; Jack Dorsey welcomes Musk Twitter acquisition

Companies Eva Short
Frank Keane, chief executive of Vitalograph, which has operated a manufacturing site in Ennis since 1974

Vitalograph to create 200 jobs in Limerick and Clare

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Pippa O’Connor Ormond, the businesswoman has joined with Shane Davey, Niall O’Dwyer and John Reynolds to invest in a new vodka brand, Istil 38. Picture: Barbara McCarthy

Pippa O’Connor Ormond invests in new Irish vodka brand

Companies Ellie Donnelly
Ross Murray, chief executive of Welltel: ‘Capability is so scarce out there in the market.’ Picture: John Allen

Welltel ‘could spend €50m in six months’ on acquisitions

Companies Ellie Donnelly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1