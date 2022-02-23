Subscribe Today
Out of Office: Rural and low-income households hardest hit by inflation; EU publishes draft Data Act

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
23rd February, 2022
Rural households, older households and lower-income households have been the most heavily impacted by inflation-related rises in cost of living. In its most recent Economic Letter, the Central Bank of Ireland predicted that inflation will average 4.5 per cent in 2022, declining to 2.4 per cent in 2023. Though these figures are an average for all households, the financial regulator noted that lower-income households tend to spend a higher proportion of their income on energy...

