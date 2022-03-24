Out of Office: Revolut launches banking services in Ireland; BNY Mellon fined €10.78m
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Revolut launched its banking services in Ireland, allowing users to make protected deposits of up to €100,000 via Revolut Bank UAB, a financial institution set up in Lithuania. Deposits are insured by Deposit and Investment Insurance, a Lithuanian state company. The fintech currently has 18 million global customers, 1.7 million of which are based in the Republic of Ireland. Irish customers can now upgrade their payments accounts to deposit accounts, allowing them to avail of...
