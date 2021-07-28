Out of Office: Retail sales jump and Ryanair’s ‘positive’ start to Kerry Airport partnership

Figures from the Central Statistics Office showed that retail sales rose by 3.3 per cent in June compared to the previous month after restaurants and bars were allowed to serve customers outdoors for the first time this year. Sales were 10.6 per cent higher than the same month last year, when stricter restrictions were in place, and 13 per cent up on pre-pandemic levels in June 2019.

The Central Bank said that permanent or long-term debt relief...