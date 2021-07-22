Out of office: RAI’s legal action over indoor dining adjourned and Natwest goes private

The legal action taken by the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) over the ban on indoor dining in locations except hotels has been adjourned until October by the High Court. Both the plaintiffs and the state, who are the defendants, have agreed to adjourn the matter. The RAI has been joined by the Boxty House, a restaurant in Dublin’s Temple bar, Esquires Coffee Houses, a business based in Galway, and Sarsfield Taverns Ltd, a Limerick...