Out of office: RAI’s legal action over indoor dining adjourned and Mercedes-Benz invests in electric
A round-up of all the business news you might have missed
The legal action taken by the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) over the ban on indoor dining in locations except hotels has been adjourned until October by the High Court. Both the plaintiffs and the state, who are the defendants, have agreed to adjourn the matter. The RAI has been joined by the Boxty House, a restaurant in Dublin’s Temple bar, Esquires Coffee Houses, a business based in Galway, and Sarsfield Taverns Ltd, a Limerick...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of office: Strava to open Dublin office and numbers on PUP hit lowest level
Here’s a round-up of the business news you might have missed
Out of Office: Job vacancies exceed pre-pandemic levels and Bitcoin falls below $30,000
Here’s a round-up of the business news you might have missed
Expanding Etsy planning to boost its Irish workforce
The US e-commerce marketplace for independent sellers has become increasingly global, with 42% of its sales involving international sellers
Company Watch: Odds are good for another round in Flutter’s fight with Fox
The dispute between the US betting behemoth and Rupert Murdoch’s corporation about the share price looks set to drag on