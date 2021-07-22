Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of office: RAI’s legal action over indoor dining adjourned and Mercedes-Benz invests in electric

A round-up of all the business news you might have missed

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
22nd July, 2021
Out of office: RAI’s legal action over indoor dining adjourned and Mercedes-Benz invests in electric

The legal action taken by the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) over the ban on indoor dining in locations except hotels has been adjourned until October by the High Court. Both the plaintiffs and the state, who are the defendants, have agreed to adjourn the matter. The RAI has been joined by the Boxty House, a restaurant in Dublin’s Temple bar, Esquires Coffee Houses, a business based in Galway, and Sarsfield Taverns Ltd, a Limerick...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The business news you might have missed in one place.

Out of office: Strava to open Dublin office and numbers on PUP hit lowest level

Companies Eva Short 2 days ago

Out of Office: Job vacancies exceed pre-pandemic levels and Bitcoin falls below $30,000

Companies Eva Short 3 days ago
Mike Fisher, chief technology officer at Etsy: Ireland is such a good central location to bring in talent from the rest of Europe and it\&#039;s just a really strong location for us.

Expanding Etsy planning to boost its Irish workforce

Companies Killian Woods 5 days ago
Amy Howe, interim Flutter chief executive, was Ticketmaster’s global COO. Picture: Getty

Company Watch: Odds are good for another round in Flutter’s fight with Fox

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1