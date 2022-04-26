Out of Office: Penneys to hike prices; Jack Dorsey welcomes Musk Twitter acquisition
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Francesca McDonagh, group chief executive at Bank of Ireland, announced plans to step down from the role in September 2022 after five years leading the business.
Primark, the budget fashion chain that operates as Penneys in Ireland, announced plans to raise the prices of its clothing due to inflationary pressures. Associated British Foods, the group that owns Primark, said it has...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Vitalograph to create 200 jobs in Limerick and Clare
Respiratory devices company is to invest €10m in the mid-west region as it moves production from Asia
Pippa O’Connor Ormond invests in new Irish vodka brand
Istil 38, a 38 per cent spirit, is sold in three flavours – classic, pink berries and vanilla – and is retailing at €38 a bottle
Welltel ‘could spend €50m in six months’ on acquisitions
The Dublin-based business communications provider, which made seven takeovers during the pandemic, is doubling down on its customer experience niche to build an international network
Large firms ask junior staff to work up to four days a week in the office
Accountancy, financial services and legal companies see office-based work as important aspect of development and training, while in other sectors such as IT and telecoms, hybrid work is standard